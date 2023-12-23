Will Tyler Bertuzzi Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 23?
In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Tyler Bertuzzi to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bertuzzi stats and insights
- Bertuzzi has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Bertuzzi has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Bertuzzi averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Bertuzzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|3
|0
|3
|17:16
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
