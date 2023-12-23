Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you'd like to wager on Bertuzzi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In five of 30 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 30 games this year, Bertuzzi has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in a game five times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bertuzzi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 4 13 Points 2 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

