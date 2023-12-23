Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toffoli stats and insights

Toffoli has scored in nine of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Toffoli has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.

Toffoli averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 13:05 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.