Tyler Toffoli will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. Does a bet on Toffoli interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus this season, in 17:35 per game on the ice, is -10.

In Toffoli's 31 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 31 games this year, Toffoli has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Toffoli has an assist in 10 of 31 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 4 23 Points 1 13 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.