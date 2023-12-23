For bracketology analysis around UC Davis and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How UC Davis ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 332

UC Davis' best wins

In its signature victory of the season, UC Davis beat the North Dakota State Bison in a 68-53 win on November 14. Ty Johnson was the top scorer in the signature victory over North Dakota State, dropping 28 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

79-78 at home over Pepperdine (No. 313/RPI) on November 9

82-61 on the road over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on December 16

UC Davis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

The Aggies have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UC Davis has been given the 294th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 20 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UC Davis' upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UC Davis' next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. UCSB Gauchos

UC Davis Aggies vs. UCSB Gauchos Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV Channel: ESPNU

