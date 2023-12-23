If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UC Irvine and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 69

UC Irvine's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, UC Irvine took down the USC Trojans on the road on November 14. The final score was 70-60. Justin Hohn put up a team-best 25 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the contest versus USC.

Next best wins

77-71 over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on November 22

83-68 over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on November 24

91-74 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 11

121-78 at home over South Dakota (No. 302/RPI) on December 16

76-60 over Pepperdine (No. 313/RPI) on November 21

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), UC Irvine is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Anteaters are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UC Irvine faces the 43rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Anteaters' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Irvine's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

