Can we expect UC Riverside to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UC Riverside ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 217

UC Riverside's best wins

On December 3, UC Riverside registered its signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 200) in the RPI rankings. Isaiah Moses led the charge against North Dakota, compiling 22 points. Next on the team was Vladimer Salaridze with 14 points.

Next best wins

74-68 over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on November 21

82-67 at home over Idaho (No. 274/RPI) on December 21

UC Riverside's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Highlanders are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

UC Riverside has been handed the 104th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Highlanders' 20 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records above .500.

Riverside has 20 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UC Riverside's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

