2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCLA March Madness Odds | December 25
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UCLA and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How UCLA ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|246
UCLA's best wins
When UCLA beat the UC Riverside Highlanders, who are ranked No. 255 in the RPI, on November 30 by a score of 66-65, it was its best win of the year so far. Dylan Andrews, as the leading point-getter in the victory over UC Riverside, posted 17 points, while Will McClendon was second on the squad with 11.
Next best wins
- 68-50 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 10
- 78-58 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 15
- 75-44 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on November 6
UCLA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- UCLA gets the 121st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Bruins have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- UCLA's upcoming schedule features one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
UCLA's next game
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. UCLA Bruins
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
