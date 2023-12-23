If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UCLA and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How UCLA ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 246

UCLA's best wins

When UCLA beat the UC Riverside Highlanders, who are ranked No. 255 in the RPI, on November 30 by a score of 66-65, it was its best win of the year so far. Dylan Andrews, as the leading point-getter in the victory over UC Riverside, posted 17 points, while Will McClendon was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

68-50 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 10

78-58 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 15

75-44 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on November 6

UCLA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UCLA gets the 121st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bruins have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UCLA's upcoming schedule features one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCLA's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. UCLA Bruins

Oregon State Beavers vs. UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

