UConn vs. St. John's: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. St. John's matchup in this article.
UConn vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|St. John's Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-11.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UConn (-11.5)
|148.5
|-750
|+520
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UConn vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- UConn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- A total of six out of the Huskies' 11 games this season have hit the over.
- St. John's has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Red Storm's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), UConn is third-best in the country. It is far below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the start of the season to +1100, the -biggest change among all teams.
- UConn has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- The Red Storm were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.