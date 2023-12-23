Will UCSB be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features UCSB's complete tournament resume.

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 155

UCSB's best wins

UCSB, in its signature win of the season, took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 70-59 on November 29. Ajay Mitchell, as the leading scorer in the win over Northern Arizona, delivered 25 points, while Josh Pierre-Louis was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

68-59 over Loyola Marymount (No. 234/RPI) on December 16

69-65 on the road over Fresno State (No. 245/RPI) on November 27

94-81 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on December 20

96-72 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on November 19

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, UCSB has drawn the 213th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Gauchos have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UCSB has 20 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. UCSB Gauchos

UC Davis Aggies vs. UCSB Gauchos Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV Channel: ESPNU

