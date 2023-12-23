For bracketology insights around UCSD and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on UCSD's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UCSD ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 242

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSD's best wins

Against the San Diego Toreros on November 11, UCSD captured its best win of the season, which was a 69-63 home victory. In the win over San Diego, Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones delivered a team-leading 21 points. Hayden Gray contributed 18 points.

Next best wins

95-87 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on November 6

83-52 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on December 18

73-55 at home over Navy (No. 350/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSD's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UCSD has drawn the 142nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Tritons' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

UCSD has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCSD's next game

Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

UCSD Tritons vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCSD games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.