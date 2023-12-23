What are USC's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR 36 148

USC's best wins

USC's signature victory of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to the RPI. USC claimed the 82-69 neutral-site win on November 6. Boogie Ellis was the top scorer in the signature victory over Kansas State, recording 22 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

106-78 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on November 29

71-63 over Seton Hall (No. 105/RPI) on November 23

79-59 on the road over Alabama State (No. 155/RPI) on December 19

85-59 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 320/RPI) on November 9

81-70 at home over Brown (No. 323/RPI) on November 19

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Trojans are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 29th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), USC is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Schedule insights

USC has been given the 56th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Trojans have 17 games left versus teams above .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

As far as USC's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

USC's next game

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN2

