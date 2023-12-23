Can we expect Utah State to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

How Utah State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 NR NR 16

Utah State's best wins

When Utah State defeated the San Francisco Dons, the No. 51 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 54-53 on December 16, it was its signature win of the year so far. The leading scorer against San Francisco was Ian Martinez, who dropped 20 points with eight rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-69 at home over UC Irvine (No. 57/RPI) on December 2

65-62 over Akron (No. 88/RPI) on November 20

84-82 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 89/RPI) on December 13

81-76 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 132/RPI) on November 28

108-81 at home over San Diego (No. 133/RPI) on December 6

Utah State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, the Aggies have five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Utah State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Utah State has the 83rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies have 18 games left versus teams above .500. They have 17 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Utah St's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah State's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies

Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

