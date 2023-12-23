In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Utah State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Georgia State Panthers. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-1) 62.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-1.5) 61.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Utah State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Georgia State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

