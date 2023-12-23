If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Utah Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 2-0 NR NR 129

Utah Tech's best wins

When Utah Tech beat the Utah Valley Wolverines, who are ranked No. 139 in the RPI, on December 2 by a score of 65-53, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Beon Riley, as the top scorer in the victory over Utah Valley, delivered 21 points, while Jaylen Searles was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

72-69 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 218/RPI) on December 6

81-79 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on November 11

73-66 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 315/RPI) on November 27

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

The Trailblazers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Utah Tech is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Utah Tech has been handed the 176th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Trailblazers' 19 remaining games this season, five are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of Utah Tech's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Florida International Panthers

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

