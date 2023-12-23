When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Utah be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Utah's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 31 40 17

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah's best wins

Utah's best win this season came against the BYU Cougars, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 17). Utah secured the 73-69 win on December 9 at home. Gabe Madsen, in that signature win, tallied a team-best 17 points with four rebounds and three assists. Branden Carlson also played a part with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-71 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 70/RPI) on November 27

101-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on November 6

77-70 over Wake Forest (No. 101/RPI) on November 16

76-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 139/RPI) on December 16

79-66 at home over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on November 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Utah has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Utah has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Utah has the 30th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Utes' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Utah's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Washington State Cougars

Utah Utes vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Utah games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.