Will Utah Valley be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Utah Valley's complete tournament resume.

How Utah Valley ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 115

Utah Valley's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Utah Valley defeated the Weber State Wildcats at home on December 5. The final score was 70-54. Caleb Stone-Carrawell, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 20 points with three rebounds and one assist. Jaden McClanahan also played a part with 19 points, one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

78-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 202/RPI) on November 29

67-65 over Southern Miss (No. 216/RPI) on November 19

79-73 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on November 9

Utah Valley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Utah Valley faces the 91st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wolverines have 12 games left against teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as Utah Valley's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah Valley's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

Boise State Broncos vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV Channel: MW Network

