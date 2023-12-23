The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Victor Olofsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Rangers this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:00 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:26 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:36 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

