2024 NCAA Bracketology: Villanova March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Villanova be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Villanova's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Preseason national championship odds: +3500
How Villanova ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|54
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Villanova's best wins
Villanova beat the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels in an 83-81 win in overtime on November 23. It was its signature victory of the season. Against North Carolina, Eric Dixon led the team by dropping 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 79-63 over Memphis (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 24
- 68-66 on the road over Creighton (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 20
- 85-69 over Texas Tech (No. 73/RPI) on November 22
- 57-40 at home over Maryland (No. 164/RPI) on November 17
- 84-48 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 23
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Villanova's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Villanova has three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Villanova is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Villanova is playing the 40th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Wildcats have 17 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.
- Villanova has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Villanova's next game
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Villanova games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.