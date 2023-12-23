When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Villanova be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 54

Villanova's best wins

Villanova beat the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels in an 83-81 win in overtime on November 23. It was its signature victory of the season. Against North Carolina, Eric Dixon led the team by dropping 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-63 over Memphis (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 24

68-66 on the road over Creighton (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 20

85-69 over Texas Tech (No. 73/RPI) on November 22

57-40 at home over Maryland (No. 164/RPI) on November 17

84-48 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 23

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Villanova has three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Villanova is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Villanova is playing the 40th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Wildcats have 17 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Villanova has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

