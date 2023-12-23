2024 NCAA Bracketology: Washington March Madness Odds | December 25
For bracketology insights around Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Washington ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|39
|NR
|76
Washington's best wins
Washington's best victory of the season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to the RPI. Washington secured the 78-73 home win on December 9. Keion Brooks Jr., as the leading scorer in the win over Gonzaga, dropped 17 points, while Sahvir Wheeler was second on the team with 16.
Next best wins
- 74-71 over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on November 18
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on December 21
- 100-99 on the road over Seattle U (No. 202/RPI) on December 17
- 91-57 at home over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on November 6
- 83-56 at home over UCSD (No. 262/RPI) on November 28
Washington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Washington has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Huskies have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Washington has the 34th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Huskies have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- UW has 21 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Washington's next game
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV Channel: ESPNU
