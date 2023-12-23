For bracketology insights around Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 39 NR 76

Washington's best wins

Washington's best victory of the season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to the RPI. Washington secured the 78-73 home win on December 9. Keion Brooks Jr., as the leading scorer in the win over Gonzaga, dropped 17 points, while Sahvir Wheeler was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

74-71 over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on November 18

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on December 21

100-99 on the road over Seattle U (No. 202/RPI) on December 17

91-57 at home over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on November 6

83-56 at home over UCSD (No. 262/RPI) on November 28

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Washington has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Huskies have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Washington has the 34th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Huskies have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UW has 21 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Washington's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: ESPNU

