Will Washington State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Washington State's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Washington State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 56

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington State's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 21, Washington State beat the Boise State Broncos, a top 50 team (No. 48) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 66-61. Isaac Jones, as the top point-getter in the win over Boise State, dropped 21 points, while Myles Rice was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 49/RPI) on December 2

82-72 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on November 27

93-53 at home over Utah Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 24

83-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on November 10

78-57 over Rhode Island (No. 233/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Washington State has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Washington State is playing the 255th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Cougars have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Wazzu's 19 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Washington State Cougars

Utah Utes vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Washington State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.