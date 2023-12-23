What are Weber State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Weber State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Weber State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 210

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State's best wins

Weber State's signature victory of the season came against the Saint Mary's Gaels, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to the RPI. Weber State captured the 61-57 road win on November 12. Dillon Jones led the offense versus Saint Mary's (CA), posting 29 points. Next on the team was Blaise Threatt with nine points.

Next best wins

75-65 over Yale (No. 143/RPI) on November 18

84-71 on the road over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on December 16

78-50 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Weber State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Weber State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Weber State gets the 156th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Weber St's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Weber State's next game

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies

Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Weber State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.