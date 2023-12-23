2024 NCAA Bracketology: Weber State March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Weber State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Weber State ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|210
Weber State's best wins
Weber State's signature victory of the season came against the Saint Mary's Gaels, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to the RPI. Weber State captured the 61-57 road win on November 12. Dillon Jones led the offense versus Saint Mary's (CA), posting 29 points. Next on the team was Blaise Threatt with nine points.
Next best wins
- 75-65 over Yale (No. 143/RPI) on November 18
- 84-71 on the road over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on December 16
- 78-50 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on December 9
Weber State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- Weber State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Weber State gets the 156th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- As far as Weber St's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Weber State's next game
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
