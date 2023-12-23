The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will William Eklund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in seven of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Eklund has accumulated four goals and two assists.

Eklund averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.