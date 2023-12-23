The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will William Eklund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

  • Eklund has scored in seven of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Eklund has accumulated four goals and two assists.
  • Eklund averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

