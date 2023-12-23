William Eklund will be among those in action Saturday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Eklund in that upcoming Sharks-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Eklund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Eklund has averaged 17:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

In seven of 32 games this season, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 32 games this year, Eklund has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 32 games this season, Eklund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eklund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Eklund has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+44) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 32 Games 3 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

