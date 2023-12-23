Will William Lagesson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is William Lagesson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lagesson stats and insights
- Lagesson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Lagesson has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Lagesson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
