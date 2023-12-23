On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is William Lagesson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.