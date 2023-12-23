On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is William Lagesson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lagesson stats and insights

  • Lagesson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:27 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 4-3 OT
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

