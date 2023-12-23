For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In 13 of 30 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on 10 shots.

On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.

Nylander averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 17:44 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:18 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 19:26 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 21:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:15 Home W 4-3 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

