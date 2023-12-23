William Nylander will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to bet on Nylander's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Nylander vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In 13 of 30 games this year Nylander has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 27 of 30 games this year, Nylander has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has an assist in 23 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nylander Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 4 42 Points 4 15 Goals 2 27 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.