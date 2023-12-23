If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Wisconsin and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-1 NR NR 83

Wisconsin's best wins

When Wisconsin took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, the No. 90 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 66-64 on November 14, it was its signature win of the season so far. Ronnie Porter was the top scorer in the signature victory over South Dakota State, putting up 17 points with three rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on December 13

82-72 over Boston College (No. 177/RPI) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 194/RPI) on November 9

75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 250/RPI) on November 29

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on November 7

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Wisconsin has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Wisconsin is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Wisconsin has been given the 54th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Badgers have 17 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Wisconsin's 17 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

