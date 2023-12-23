Yegor Sharangovich and the Calgary Flames will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Sharangovich are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Sharangovich has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 16:10 on the ice per game.

Sharangovich has scored a goal in 10 of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Sharangovich has a point in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Sharangovich has an assist in seven of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Sharangovich's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Sharangovich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 2 20 Points 2 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.