Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the New York Rangers. Is Zachary Benson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Rangers this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Benson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:03
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
