Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Dillon's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 16, Dillon has 164 carries for 574 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 223 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Emanuel Wilson (LP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Aaron Jones (LP/knee): 79 Rush Att; 298 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 23 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 16 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|164
|574
|1
|3.5
|28
|22
|223
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
