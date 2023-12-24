Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Aaron Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Jones has season stats of 79 rushes for 298 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt. He also has 23 catches on 34 targets for 185 yards.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Emanuel Wilson (LP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- A.J. Dillon (LP/thumb): 164 Rush Att; 574 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 22 Rec; 223 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dalton Kincaid
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Tutu Atwell
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
- Click Here for Jake Browning
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|79
|298
|2
|3.8
|34
|23
|185
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|7
|29
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|73
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|13
|35
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|13
|53
|0
|4
|16
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.