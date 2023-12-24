Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Big East Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big East this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Marquette
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big East: +250
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 81-51 vs Georgetown
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Creighton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
2. Creighton
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big East: +400
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 68-66 vs Villanova
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marquette
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
3. UConn
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big East: +150
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: W 69-65 vs St. John's
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: DePaul
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
4. Villanova
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big East: +375
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: W 84-48 vs DePaul
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Xavier
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
5. Xavier
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big East: +5000
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 74-54 vs Seton Hall
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
6. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +2500
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: L 69-65 vs UConn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Hofstra
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Butler
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +4000
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: L 85-75 vs Providence
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
8. Providence
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win Big East: +1800
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: W 85-75 vs Butler
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Seton Hall
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
9. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big East: +8000
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 74-54 vs Xavier
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Providence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
10. Georgetown
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Odds to Win Big East: +20000
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: L 81-51 vs Marquette
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Creighton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
11. DePaul
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Odds to Win Big East: +30000
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 84-48 vs Villanova
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.