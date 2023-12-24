Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big East and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. UConn

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 26-4

9-3 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 111-34 vs Toronto Metropolitan

Next Game

Opponent: Marquette

Marquette Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 58-46 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: St. John's (NY)

St. John's (NY) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Marquette

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 25-4

12-0 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: W 67-39 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SNY

4. Seton Hall

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

9-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: W 57-49 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: Providence

Providence Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Villanova

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 74-60 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: Xavier

Xavier Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. DePaul

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

8-5 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 76-55 vs Xavier

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7. Georgetown

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-2 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: L 57-49 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-17

7-6 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: W 75-56 vs Yale

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FloHoops

9. Butler

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-17

8-4 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 69-49 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Providence

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-22

6-7 | 9-22 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: L 53-51 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seton Hall

@ Seton Hall Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Xavier

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-9 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: L 76-55 vs DePaul

Next Game