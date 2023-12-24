Which basketball team sits on top of the Big Ten? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Iowa

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-2

12-1 | 28-2 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 98-69 vs Loyola Chicago

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Minnesota

Minnesota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

10-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 84-55 vs Belmont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Indiana

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-1 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 84-35 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: BTN

4. Michigan State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-2 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 105-66 vs Coastal Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Nebraska

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-3 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 69-52 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6. Maryland

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

9-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 78-55 vs JMU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Minnesota

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

11-1 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: W 100-45 vs Lindenwood (MO)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Penn State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

9-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: W 101-73 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Michigan

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 19-11

10-3 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 77-35 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

10. Purdue

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 79-63 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Wisconsin

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 76-64 vs Eastern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Illinois

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 81-71 vs UTEP

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: BTN

13. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-23

6-8 | 8-23 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: L 84-59 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. Northwestern

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-24

5-7 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 72-68 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game