When the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jayden Reed find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Reed's team-high 592 yards receiving (42.3 per game) have come on 54 catches (82 targets), plus he has scored six TDs.

In five of 14 games this year, Reed has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1

