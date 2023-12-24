Jordan Love has a difficult matchup when his Green Bay Packers meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 173.7 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

So far this year, Love has passed for 3,368 yards (240.6 per game) for Green Bay, recording 25 touchdown passes with 11 picks. Love has added value on the ground, too, with 234 yards (16.7 per game) on 43 carries and two TDs.

Love vs. the Panthers

Love vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Carolina has given up two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Panthers have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The Panthers allow 173.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.2 per game).

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 232.5 (-115)

232.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Love Passing Insights

Love has topped his passing yards prop total in 10 games this season, or 71.4%.

The Packers pass on 58.8% of their plays and run on 41.2%. They are 18th in NFL action in points scored.

With 486 attempts for 3,368 passing yards, Love is 18th in league action with 6.9 yards per attempt.

Love has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 14 games, including multiple TDs eight times.

He has scored 27 of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (84.4%).

Love has attempted 80 passes in the red zone (57.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has hit the rushing yards over in six of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

Love has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has seven red zone carries for 11.7% of the team share (his team runs on 42.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 29-for-39 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-40 / 322 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.