Luke Musgrave did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Musgrave's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Musgrave has been targeted 45 times and has 33 catches for 341 yards (10.3 per reception) and one TD.

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Kidney

The Packers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dontayvion Wicks (LP/ankle): 31 Rec; 491 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (DNP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 33 341 164 1 10.3

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1 Week 10 @Steelers 4 2 64 0 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.