The Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Samori Toure get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure has tacked on seven receptions for 84 yards this year. He has been targeted 15 times.

Having played six games this year, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 22 0

