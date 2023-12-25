The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, face off versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Portis had 23 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-111 win versus the Knicks.

In this article, we dig into Portis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 16.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 7.7 Assists -- 1.1 0.9 PRA -- 21.2 24.8 PR -- 20.1 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Portis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Knicks

Portis is responsible for attempting 11.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

He's put up 2.9 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Portis' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.2 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112 points per game.

The Knicks concede 41.3 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13.5 makes per contest, 19th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bobby Portis vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 27 23 11 1 3 0 2 12/5/2023 24 13 4 1 1 2 0 11/3/2023 17 4 2 0 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.