On Monday, December 25, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) hit the court against the New York Knicks (13-10) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Favorite: Bucks (-4.5)

Bucks (-4.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 TV: ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 31.8 points, 10.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 62% from the field (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard posts 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Knicks are getting 8.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Bucks Knicks 123.3 Points Avg. 113.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110 50% Field Goal % 45.6% 38.1% Three Point % 37.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.