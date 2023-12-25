Bucks vs. Knicks December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, December 25, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) hit the court against the New York Knicks (13-10) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bucks (-4.5)
- Total: 224.5
- TV: ESPN
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 31.8 points, 10.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 62% from the field (eighth in league).
- Damian Lillard posts 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis posts 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.
- Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is averaging 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
- The Knicks are getting 8.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.
Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Knicks
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110
|50%
|Field Goal %
|45.6%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
