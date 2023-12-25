Khris Middleton's Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the New York Knicks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Middleton posted 20 points and five assists in a 130-111 win versus the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Middleton, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.1 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.4 PRA -- 22 25.3 PR -- 17.8 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Knicks

Middleton is responsible for attempting 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

He's attempted 4.0 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.2 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have given up 112 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

The Knicks are the third-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26 assists per contest.

The Knicks allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Khris Middleton vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 33 20 5 5 2 0 0 12/5/2023 26 14 4 7 2 0 1 11/3/2023 21 12 9 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.