Kansas vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The bookmakers think the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Kansas Jayhawks and UNLV Rebels will be lopsided, with the Jayhawks expected to win by double digits (currently -12.5). The action starts at 9:00 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.
Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-12.5)
|64.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-12.5)
|64.5
|-450
|+340
Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Kansas is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- UNLV has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
