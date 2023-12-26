The bookmakers think the Quick Lane Bowl between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bowling Green Falcons will be a relatively tight one, with the Golden Gophers favored by 4 points. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-4) 38.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-4.5) 38.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

  • Minnesota has covered three times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Bowling Green has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 3-3.

Minnesota & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Bowling Green
To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

