Texas State vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | First Responder Bowl
The Rice Owls are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's First Responder Bowl, where they will oppose the Texas State Bobcats. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.
Texas State vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Rice has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Owls are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
