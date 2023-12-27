Can we expect Alex Tuch scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tuch stats and insights

Tuch has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Tuch averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.