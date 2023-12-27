Can we expect Alex Tuch scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tuch stats and insights

  • Tuch has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Tuch averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.