Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. If you'd like to wager on Tuch's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Tuch has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In seven of 28 games this year Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Tuch has a point in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Tuch has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Tuch has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 24 Points 4 9 Goals 2 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.