Can we count on Alexander Barabanov scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

  • Barabanov has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (two shots).
  • Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Barabanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:18 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:03 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 6-5
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

