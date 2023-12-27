Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 27?
Can we count on Alexander Barabanov scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- Barabanov has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (two shots).
- Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Barabanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 6-5
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
