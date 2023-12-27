Alexander Barabanov will be among those in action Wednesday when his San Jose Sharks play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Barabanov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

Barabanov has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Barabanov has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 14 games this season, Barabanov has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Barabanov has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 14 games played.

Barabanov has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 71 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 4 5 Points 2 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

