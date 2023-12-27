On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Alexander Holtz going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

  • In eight of 32 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (eight shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Holtz averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

