On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Alexander Holtz going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

In eight of 32 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (eight shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Holtz averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.